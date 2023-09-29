On September 29, 2023, Katherine Stepp, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of FactSet Research Systems Inc ( FDS, Financial), sold 1,805 shares of the company. This insider sale is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Katherine Stepp is a key figure in FactSet Research Systems Inc, a leading provider of financial information and analytic applications to investment professionals worldwide. The company consolidates all the tools needed to monitor global markets, public and private companies, and equity and fixed income portfolios in a single, intuitive interface.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,805 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transaction history, which shows zero insider buys and 13 insider sells over the same period.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is often a topic of interest for investors. In the case of FactSet Research Systems Inc, the stock was trading at $444.85 per share on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $16.63 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 36.22, significantly higher than the industry median of 18.47 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

However, when we consider the GuruFocus Value of $465.75, the stock appears to be fairly valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, taking into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by Katherine Stepp, coupled with the absence of insider buys over the past year, may raise some eyebrows among investors. However, the stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that it is fairly valued at present. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.