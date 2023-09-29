Chief Legal Officer Alexander Fitzpatrick Buys 86,258 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc

On September 29, 2023, Alexander Fitzpatrick, the Chief Legal Officer of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (

SPRY, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 86,258 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is Alexander Fitzpatrick?

Alexander Fitzpatrick is the Chief Legal Officer of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has a strong background in corporate law and has been instrumental in guiding the company through various legal and regulatory landscapes. His insider purchase of 86,258 shares over the past year, without selling any shares, indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on empowering at-risk patients to stay in control of their lives with better treatment options. The company is committed to delivering novel drug therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients by leveraging its innovative formulation expertise to address unmet patient needs.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Alexander Fitzpatrick has purchased a total of 86,258 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, without selling any shares. This indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects.

The insider transaction history for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 7 insider sells. Despite this, the insider's recent purchase is a positive signal.

1709085907384008704.png

As seen in the insider trend image above, the insider's recent purchase comes at a time when the stock price has been experiencing some volatility. This could suggest that the insider believes the stock is undervalued at its current price of $3.71 per share.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $3.71 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $366.027 million. While not a large-cap stock, the company's valuation is substantial and the insider's purchase adds to the credibility of the company's current valuation.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 86,258 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is a positive signal for the company. Despite the mixed insider transaction history over the past year, the insider's significant purchase indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects. Investors should keep a close eye on ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc as it continues to navigate the pharmaceutical industry.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
