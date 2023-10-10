Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in Duolingo Inc

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently executed a significant transaction involving Duolingo Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both entities, and the potential implications of this move. Duolingo Inc, a leading technology company, is renowned for its mobile learning platform that offers language learning solutions. The company's products, powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence, are top-grossing apps in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on September 29, 2023, with

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Duolingo Inc. The firm sold 103,317 shares at a price of $162.49 per share, resulting in a -0.15 impact on its portfolio. Following this transaction, Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 3,844,297 shares of Duolingo Inc, representing 5.49% of its portfolio and 9.25% of Duolingo Inc's total shares.

Profile of Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), based in Chevy Chase, MD, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include FirstService Corp(FSV, Financial), Intuit Inc(INTU, Financial), HubSpot Inc(HUBS, Financial), Roper Technologies Inc(ROP, Financial), and Duolingo Inc(DUOL, Financial). With an equity of $11.4 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1709086042113441792.png

Overview of Duolingo Inc

Duolingo Inc, a US-based company, went public on July 28, 2021. The company's business operations revolve around its mobile learning platform, which offers various language learning solutions. As of October 3, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $6.89 billion, with a stock price of $165.96. However, the company's PE Percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently operating at a loss. 1709086020718297088.png

Analysis of Duolingo Inc's Financial Performance

As per GuruFocus, Duolingo Inc's GF Score is 22/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. However, the company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has slightly reduced its exposure to Duolingo Inc. Despite the company's low GF Score and Profitability Rank, the firm still holds a significant stake in Duolingo Inc. This move could be part of a broader strategy to diversify its portfolio or a response to Duolingo Inc's current financial performance. Regardless, this transaction is noteworthy and could have implications for both Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Duolingo Inc.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.