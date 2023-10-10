Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in Duolingo Inc

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently executed a significant transaction involving Duolingo Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both entities, and the potential implications of this move. Duolingo Inc, a leading technology company, is renowned for its mobile learning platform that offers language learning solutions. The company's products, powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence, are top-grossing apps in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on September 29, 2023, with Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Duolingo Inc. The firm sold 103,317 shares at a price of $162.49 per share, resulting in a -0.15 impact on its portfolio. Following this transaction, Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 3,844,297 shares of Duolingo Inc, representing 5.49% of its portfolio and 9.25% of Duolingo Inc's total shares.

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), based in Chevy Chase, MD, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include FirstService Corp( FSV, Financial), Intuit Inc( INTU, Financial), HubSpot Inc( HUBS, Financial), Roper Technologies Inc( ROP, Financial), and Duolingo Inc( DUOL, Financial). With an equity of $11.4 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Overview of Duolingo Inc

Duolingo Inc, a US-based company, went public on July 28, 2021. The company's business operations revolve around its mobile learning platform, which offers various language learning solutions. As of October 3, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $6.89 billion, with a stock price of $165.96. However, the company's PE Percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently operating at a loss.

Analysis of Duolingo Inc's Financial Performance

As per GuruFocus, Duolingo Inc's GF Score is 22/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. However, the company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has slightly reduced its exposure to Duolingo Inc. Despite the company's low GF Score and Profitability Rank, the firm still holds a significant stake in Duolingo Inc. This move could be part of a broader strategy to diversify its portfolio or a response to Duolingo Inc's current financial performance. Regardless, this transaction is noteworthy and could have implications for both Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Duolingo Inc.