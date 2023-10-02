Insider Sell: Qualcomm Inc's President QTL & Global Affairs Alexander Rogers Sells 6,001 Shares

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 2, 2023, Alexander Rogers, President QTL & Global Affairs of Qualcomm Inc (

QCOM, Financial), sold 6,001 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Rogers has sold a total of 60,054 shares and purchased none.

1709146302727585792.png

Alexander Rogers is a key figure at Qualcomm Inc, serving as the President of QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) & Global Affairs. His role involves overseeing the company's global licensing business and managing relationships with regulators, governments, and customers worldwide. His recent sell-off of shares could be indicative of his personal investment strategy or a reflection of his perspective on the company's future prospects.

Qualcomm Inc is a world leader in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry. The company's portfolio includes products and services for mobile devices and infrastructure, including semiconductors, system software, and related applications. Qualcomm's technologies are used in various industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, and healthcare.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within Qualcomm Inc. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially signal a bearish sentiment within the company's upper echelons. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance or prospects.

1709146323153846272.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Qualcomm Inc's shares were trading at $110.4 each, giving the company a market cap of $123.99 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.43, lower than both the industry median of 23.68 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

Furthermore, with a price of $110.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $149.93, Qualcomm Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise eyebrows, the stock's valuation metrics suggest that Qualcomm Inc may still present a good investment opportunity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.