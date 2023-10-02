On October 2, 2023, Alexander Rogers, President QTL & Global Affairs of Qualcomm Inc ( QCOM, Financial), sold 6,001 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Rogers has sold a total of 60,054 shares and purchased none.

Alexander Rogers is a key figure at Qualcomm Inc, serving as the President of QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) & Global Affairs. His role involves overseeing the company's global licensing business and managing relationships with regulators, governments, and customers worldwide. His recent sell-off of shares could be indicative of his personal investment strategy or a reflection of his perspective on the company's future prospects.

Qualcomm Inc is a world leader in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry. The company's portfolio includes products and services for mobile devices and infrastructure, including semiconductors, system software, and related applications. Qualcomm's technologies are used in various industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, and healthcare.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within Qualcomm Inc. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially signal a bearish sentiment within the company's upper echelons. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance or prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Qualcomm Inc's shares were trading at $110.4 each, giving the company a market cap of $123.99 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.43, lower than both the industry median of 23.68 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

Furthermore, with a price of $110.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $149.93, Qualcomm Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise eyebrows, the stock's valuation metrics suggest that Qualcomm Inc may still present a good investment opportunity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.