The stock of Intel Corp ( INTC, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 1.27% and a three-month gain of 8.15%. Despite this positive performance, the company reported a Loss Per Share of 0.22. This article aims to explore whether Intel (INTC) is modestly overvalued, as indicated by our valuation analysis. We invite readers to delve into the following analysis to gain a deeper understanding of Intel's current market standing.

A Snapshot of Intel Corp ( INTC Financial)

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. The company has been a pioneer in the x86 architecture for microprocessors and has been at the forefront of advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Despite the current stock price of $35.91, our estimate of the fair value (GF Value) stands at $31.84, indicating a potential overvaluation. This analysis will further explore Intel's value, integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, Intel ( INTC, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The stock price of $35.91 per share and the market cap of $150.40 billion suggest that the future return of Intel's stock is likely to be lower than its business growth due to the overvaluation.

Financial Strength of Intel Corp

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, a careful review of a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy shares. Intel has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.5, which ranks lower than 78.54% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Intel's financial strength as 5 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of Intel Corp

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Intel has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $54 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.22. Its operating margin is -4.44%, which ranks lower than 75.37% of 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Intel is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Intel's 3-year average revenue growth rate is lower than 79.18% of 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Intel's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -13.2%, which ranks lower than 87.63% of 776 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing the return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide another perspective on a company's profitability. For the past 12 months, Intel's return on invested capital is -0.55, and its cost of capital is 9.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Intel Corp ( INTC, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 87.63% of 776 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Intel stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

