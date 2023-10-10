Unveiling the Ownership Trends and Earnings Prospects of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

An in-depth scrutiny of institutional and insider ownership activities, and the financial performance of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (

RHP, Financial), a reputable lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust, specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. With core holdings such as the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, the company's operations are primarily divided into three segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The vast majority of its revenue is derived from the hospitality segment.

1709223981917143040.png

Recent Performance and Ownership Trends

As of the latest data, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has 59.71 million outstanding shares. Institutional ownership accounts for 76.44% of the total shares, while insiders hold 2.92%. Over the past week, the company's stock value declined by about 5.1%. On October 03, 2023, the stock fell by 1.37%, contrasting with its three-month return of -11.44%. The company's market cap rose to $5.55 billion in the most recent quarter from $4.96 billion in the preceding one, indicating potential volatility and garnering interest in its ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Stakeholders

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's institutional ownership history provides insight into the trust major players have in its future. As of August 31, 2023, institutional ownership stood at 76.44%, down from 76.96% as of May 31, 2023, and significantly down from 97.96% a year ago.

1709223944705277952.png

Among the notable stakeholders,

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) own 1.86%, 0.01%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively. Recent institutional trading activity reveals that Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) reduced 37 shares, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) added 1 share, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) newly bought 3 shares during the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 0.4% per year over the past three years, placing it below 55.18% of 531 companies in the REITs industry. However, its estimated earnings growth for the future is 0% per year, higher than the earnings growth of -5.9% during the past three years. This projection combines historical data, industry trends, company-specific elements, and broader economic conditions.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership can reveal the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. As of August 31, 2023, insider ownership of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc stood at 2.92%, down from 3.07% a year ago. Recent insider trades show that Director Fazal F Merchant sold 1,431 shares on September 20, 2023, and Director Bowles Alvin L Jr sold 1,384 shares on September 19, 2023. However, Director William E Haslam bought 11,507 shares on August 14, 2023.

1709223962489126912.png

Final Thoughts

In the fluctuating world of stocks, understanding the intricacies of ownership and earnings is crucial. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's recent dip provides a case study on how major players react to market shifts. Their movements furnish valuable insights for potential investors. As always, a comprehensive view that combines past performance with future projections is the key to sound investment decisions. To screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys, visit here.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.