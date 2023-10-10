Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc ( RHP, Financial), a reputable lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust, specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. With core holdings such as the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, the company's operations are primarily divided into three segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The vast majority of its revenue is derived from the hospitality segment.

Recent Performance and Ownership Trends

As of the latest data, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has 59.71 million outstanding shares. Institutional ownership accounts for 76.44% of the total shares, while insiders hold 2.92%. Over the past week, the company's stock value declined by about 5.1%. On October 03, 2023, the stock fell by 1.37%, contrasting with its three-month return of -11.44%. The company's market cap rose to $5.55 billion in the most recent quarter from $4.96 billion in the preceding one, indicating potential volatility and garnering interest in its ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Stakeholders

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's institutional ownership history provides insight into the trust major players have in its future. As of August 31, 2023, institutional ownership stood at 76.44%, down from 76.96% as of May 31, 2023, and significantly down from 97.96% a year ago.

Among the notable stakeholders, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) own 1.86%, 0.01%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively. Recent institutional trading activity reveals that Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) reduced 37 shares, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) added 1 share, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) newly bought 3 shares during the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 0.4% per year over the past three years, placing it below 55.18% of 531 companies in the REITs industry. However, its estimated earnings growth for the future is 0% per year, higher than the earnings growth of -5.9% during the past three years. This projection combines historical data, industry trends, company-specific elements, and broader economic conditions.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership can reveal the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. As of August 31, 2023, insider ownership of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc stood at 2.92%, down from 3.07% a year ago. Recent insider trades show that Director Fazal F Merchant sold 1,431 shares on September 20, 2023, and Director Bowles Alvin L Jr sold 1,384 shares on September 19, 2023. However, Director William E Haslam bought 11,507 shares on August 14, 2023.

Final Thoughts

In the fluctuating world of stocks, understanding the intricacies of ownership and earnings is crucial. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's recent dip provides a case study on how major players react to market shifts. Their movements furnish valuable insights for potential investors. As always, a comprehensive view that combines past performance with future projections is the key to sound investment decisions. To screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys, visit here.