Unveiling ON Semiconductor's True Worth: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth look into the intrinsic value of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON), a global supplier of power semiconductors and sensors.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ON Semiconductor Corp (

ON, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of 4.52%, bringing its 3-month loss to 6.95%. Despite these losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) remains at a robust 4.37. This leads us to question: is the stock significantly overvalued? To answer this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of ON Semiconductor (ON). We invite you to continue reading to gain valuable insights into the company's intrinsic value.

A Snapshot of ON Semiconductor's Operations and Value

ON Semiconductor is a leading supplier of power semiconductors and sensors, with a strong focus on the automotive and industrial markets. The company is the second-largest power chipmaker globally and the top supplier of image sensors to the automotive industry. Despite formerly being highly vertically integrated, ON Semiconductor now adopts a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging applications such as electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

At present, ON Semiconductor's stock price sits at $89.15, significantly higher than its estimated fair value (GF Value) of $67.56. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may be significantly overvalued. The following analysis delves into the company's financials, profitability, and growth to provide a clearer picture of its true value.

1709229467555069952.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

According to our analysis, ON Semiconductor's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. With a current price of $89.15 per share and a market cap of $38.50 billion, the stock's valuation far exceeds its estimated fair value. Consequently, the long-term return of ON Semiconductor's stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1709229448718450688.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

ON Semiconductor's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's critical to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before buying shares. ON Semiconductor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, which ranks worse than 71.24% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks ON Semiconductor's financial strength as 8 out of 10, indicating a strong balance sheet.

1709229486744010752.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. ON Semiconductor, with high profit margins and a 10-year profitability record, is one such company. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.37. Its operating margin of 32.66% ranks better than 94.44% of 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. ON Semiconductor's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 11.9% ranks worse than 51.03% of 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 40% ranks better than 72.55% of 776 companies in the industry, suggesting promising growth prospects.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide valuable insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, ON Semiconductor's ROIC was 28.94 while its WACC was 12.16.

1709229506494988288.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. Despite this, the company's strong financial condition, high profitability, and promising growth rank it better than 72.55% of 776 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about ON Semiconductor's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.