Ingles Markets (IMKTA): A Hidden Gem in the Retail Industry? An In-depth Valuation Analysis

Exploring the intrinsic value of Ingles Markets (IMKTA) and its potential for long-term returns

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 03, 2023, Ingles Markets Inc (

IMKTA, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 2.18%, despite a 3-month loss of 7.85%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.01, the question arises: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article presents an in-depth valuation analysis of Ingles Markets, providing investors with valuable insights to make informed decisions. Let's delve into the specifics.

Company Overview

Ingles Markets Inc is a U.S.-based company with a significant presence in the supermarket chain industry. Predominantly operating in the southeast United States, the company offers a wide range of products, from food items to general merchandise. With its strategic location in suburban areas, small towns, and neighborhood areas, Ingles Markets has generated substantial revenue from its retail business. As of October 03, 2023, the company's stock price stood at $76.95, while the estimated fair value (GF Value) was $88.02, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

1709230210202730496.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It considers three key factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, thereby affecting future returns.

For Ingles Markets, the GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This implies that the long-term return of Ingles Markets' stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1709230186962092032.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with low financial strength could lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing its shares. Ingles Markets has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.47, ranking better than 52.79% of 305 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. This strong balance sheet suggests a low risk of financial distress.

1709230237616701440.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces the risk for investors. Ingles Markets has been profitable for the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 5.49%, ranking better than 73.95% of 311 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Additionally, the company's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 74.65% of 288 companies in the industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.1%, ranking better than 81.32% of 257 companies in the industry. These figures indicate strong profitability and growth, enhancing the company's valuation.

ROIC vs WACC

A comparison of a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Ingles Markets's ROIC was 13.32, and its WACC was 7.71. This suggests that the company generates a higher return on its invested capital than its cost of capital, indicating efficient use of capital.

1709230255752871936.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ingles Markets (

IMKTA, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's strong financial condition, profitability, and growth potential make it an attractive investment. For a more detailed financial analysis of Ingles Markets, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.