Zebra Technologies Corp ( ZBRA, Financial) is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions, which include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software, primarily serve the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets. As of the latest data, Zebra Technologies Corp has an outstanding share count of 51.34 million. Institutional ownership stands at 34.72 million shares, constituting 67.63% of the total shares, while insiders hold 2.04 million shares, accounting for 3.97% of the total share count.

Zebra Technologies Corp ( ZBRA, Financial) experienced a decline of about 2.48% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 03 2023, the stock fell by 2.06%, contrasting with its three-month return of -22.53%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which dropped to $15.19 billion in the most recent quarter from $16.35 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Zebra Technologies Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-08-31, Zebra Technologies Corp's institutional ownership level is 67.63%, up from institutional ownership of 67.53% as of 2023-05-31 and down from institutional ownership of 84.98% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Zebra Technologies Corp's stock are John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.92%, 0.05%, and 0% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Zebra Technologies Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 11.2% per year, which is better than 50.9% of 1955 companies in the Hardware industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 14.3%. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Zebra Technologies Corp is 3.7% per year, higher than the earnings growth of -4.1% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Zebra Technologies Corp's insider ownership is approximately 3.97% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 3.76% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Zebra Technologies Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.