EVP - Chief People Officer Heidi Capozzi Sells 688 Shares of McDonald's Corp

1 hours ago
On October 2, 2023, Heidi Capozzi, the Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of McDonald's Corp (

MCD, Financial), sold 688 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at McDonald's Corp over the past year.

Heidi Capozzi has been with McDonald's Corp since March 2020, bringing with her a wealth of experience in human resources and leadership development. Prior to joining McDonald's, Capozzi spent more than two decades at The Boeing Company, where she served as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. At McDonald's, Capozzi is responsible for the company's global human resources operations and strategies.

McDonald's Corp is a leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in more than 100 countries. The company operates primarily through franchised outlets, offering a uniform menu consisting of items such as hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken meals, french fries, breakfast items, soft drinks, and desserts. McDonald's Corp is known for its strong brand, operational efficiency, and consistent customer experience.

Over the past year, Heidi Capozzi has sold a total of 1,376 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 688 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at McDonald's Corp. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy compared to 16 insider sells.

The insider's selling activities can sometimes be an indicator of the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily mean that the company's stock price will decline. Insiders may sell their shares for various reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, McDonald's Corp shares were trading at $262 each, giving the company a market cap of $185.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 23.41, slightly lower than the industry median of 23.72 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, McDonald's Corp is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.92, with a GF Value of $285.96.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent selling activity may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. The company's stock is currently undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value, and the company's strong brand and operational efficiency make it a solid player in the global foodservice industry. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
