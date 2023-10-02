Insider Sell: Kevin Mullins Sells 113,333 Shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On October 2, 2023, Kevin Mullins, the Chief Development Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc (

LFST, Financial), sold 113,333 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 859,564 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Kevin Mullins is a key figure in LifeStance Health Group Inc, a company that provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers psychiatry, psychology, and therapy services for children, adolescents, adults, and families. LifeStance operates in multiple states across the U.S., providing care to patients regardless of their insurance status.

The sale of shares by the insider is a significant event that can potentially impact the stock price. In the case of LifeStance Health Group Inc, the stock was trading at $6.61 per share on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.404 billion.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for LifeStance Health Group Inc, while there have been 29 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking profits or have a bearish outlook on the company's future performance.

1709365786000228352.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions for LifeStance Health Group Inc. The lack of insider buys and the consistent selling by insiders, including the recent sale by Kevin Mullins, could be a cause for concern for potential investors. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

It's also worth noting that despite the insider selling, LifeStance Health Group Inc has maintained a relatively stable stock price. This could be due to the company's strong fundamentals or investor confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares is noteworthy, it's crucial for investors to consider the overall trend of insider transactions, the company's financial health, and market conditions before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.