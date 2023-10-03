On October 3, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 2,592 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust ( KSM, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $7.52 per share. This transaction increased Saba Capital's total holdings in KSM to 1,197,780 shares, representing 10.80% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock and 0.23% of the guru's portfolio.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust( ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust ( KSM, Financial) is a US-based closed-end, diversified management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. It achieves this by investing in a portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. The company has a market capitalization of $83.258 million and its current stock price is $7.51.

Performance Analysis of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's Stock

Since the transaction, KSM's stock has experienced a slight decrease of -0.13%. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio stands at -8.08%. According to the GF Score, KSM has a score of 36/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank is 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10. These rankings suggest that the stock's financial health and growth potential are relatively weak.

Evaluation of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's Financial Health

KSM's financial health is characterized by a Return on Equity (ROE) of -6.12 and a Return on Assets (ROA) of -3.57. These figures place the company at ranks 1247 and 1207 in the ROE and ROA categories, respectively, within the Asset Management industry. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating that the company's financial situation is typical for a stable company. However, the company's Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting that it may be at risk of financial distress.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a notable transaction. Despite the stock's poor performance indicators and financial health, the firm's increased stake in KSM may suggest a belief in the company's long-term potential. However, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions. As of October 4, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.