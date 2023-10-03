Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Transaction

On October 3, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 1,873,368 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a price of $7.17 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in MHI to 2,373,132 shares. This acquisition represents a 374.85% increase in the firm's stake in MHI, impacting its portfolio by 0.35%. The firm now holds a 10.42% stake in MHI, making it a significant position in its portfolio.

Profile of the Guru

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with its top holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1709448425994452992.png

Overview of the Traded Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (

MHI, Financial) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax and capital appreciation. MHI operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $163.271 million. The stock is currently trading at $7.17, significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score, which stands at 52/100. 1709448404997767168.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since its IPO, MHI has experienced a -52.2% change in price. The stock's year-to-date performance stands at -17.4%. MHI's financial strength is ranked 8/10, while its profitability rank is 2/10. The company's growth rank is 0/10, indicating no significant growth in recent years. The GF Value Rank of the stock is 2/10, and its momentum rank is 5/10.

Financial Health of the Stock

MHI's financial health is reflected in its Piotroski F-Score of 7 and an Altman Z score of 0.00. The company's cash to debt rank is 1, indicating a weak financial position. MHI operates in the Asset Management industry and has a return on equity (ROE) of -2.15 and a return on assets (ROA) of -1.33. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00, indicating no significant growth in these areas in recent years.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

MHI's momentum is reflected in its RSI 5 Day of 2.52, RSI 9 Day of 6.17, and RSI 14 Day of 9.86. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 Month is -9.74, and its momentum index 12 - 1 Month is -5.12. The RSI 14 Day rank of the stock is 57, and its momentum index 6 - 1 Month rank is 1367. The predictability rank of the stock is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of MHI shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite MHI's weak financial performance and lack of growth, the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score. This transaction could potentially offer value investors an opportunity to invest in a stock with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. However, investors should also consider the stock's weak financial health and lack of momentum before making investment decisions.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.