Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

25 minutes ago
On October 3, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based firm, executed a significant transaction involving the acquisition of 20,523 shares in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX, Financial). The shares were purchased at a trade price of $8.23 per share, increasing the firm's total holdings in ENX to 2,519,888 shares. This transaction represents a 0.54% position in the firm's portfolio and a 14.03% stake in ENX.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1709478686748573696.png

Overview of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (

ENX, Financial) is a US-based company with a market capitalization of $146.564 million. The company, which went public on August 28, 2002, is primarily engaged in managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services. It operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company with a single-segment operation. Its objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. 1709478666636886016.png

Stock Performance and Valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

As of October 4, 2023, ENX's stock price stands at $8.16, marking a decrease of 0.85% since the transaction. The company's GF Score is 41/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank stand at 3/10 and 0/10 respectively, suggesting challenges in profitability and growth. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the company's GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Financial Health of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

ENX's financial health is a mixed bag. Its Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating a weak financial position. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at -6.21 and -3.74 respectively. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the company's cash to debt ratio is not applicable.

Market Momentum of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

ENX's market momentum is reflected in its RSI 14 Day of 16.39 and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month of 10.54. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank is 153, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 956, indicating a relatively weak market momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in ENX represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite ENX's challenges in profitability and growth, and its weak financial position, the firm's investment could potentially yield returns in the long run. However, investors should keep a close eye on ENX's performance and market momentum for a clearer picture of its future prospects.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
