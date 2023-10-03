Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance and valuation.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 3, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 1,951 shares to its holdings. The shares were purchased at a price of $8.26 each. Following this transaction, the firm now holds a total of 2,501,316 shares in ENX, representing 0.54% of its portfolio. The firm's stake in the traded stock now stands at 13.93%. The impact of this trade on the portfolio is not applicable.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a firm that manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued assets and capitalizing on market inefficiencies. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with its top holdings being Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's primary sectors of investment are Financial Services and Technology. 1709479341244547072.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (

ENX, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The company, which went public on August 28, 2002, is primarily engaged in managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The company's market capitalization stands at $146.564 million, and its current stock price is $8.16. 1709479321187385344.png

Performance and Valuation of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has seen a decrease of 1.21%. The stock has also seen a decrease of 45.6% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and a year-to-date decrease of 9.93%. The PE percentage, GF Valuation, and price to GF Value of the stock are not applicable.

Rankings and Scores of the Traded Stock

The traded stock has a GF Score of 41/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 3/10. The Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Altman Z score are not applicable. The stock's Momentum Rank is 7/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 3.

Financials and Industry of the Traded Stock

The traded stock belongs to the Asset Management industry. The cash to debt ratio of the stock is not applicable. The stock's Return on Equity (ROE) is -6.21%, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.74%.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund represents a strategic move to capitalize on potential future gains. While the stock's current performance and valuation metrics indicate a challenging environment, the firm's investment philosophy and track record suggest a calculated approach to this transaction. This development offers valuable insights for value investors, particularly those interested in the Asset Management industry.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.