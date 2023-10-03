Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Significant Stake in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 3, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, made a notable addition to its portfolio by acquiring 4,557,494 shares in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the involved entities, and the potential implications of this significant move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) add 43,866 shares of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr to its portfolio at a trade price of $10.16 per share. This addition had a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the transaction, the firm now holds a total of 4,557,494 shares in BFZ, accounting for 1.21% of its portfolio. Notably, the firm's holdings in BFZ now stand at 14.96%.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's total equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a significant focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1709539174803046400.png

Overview of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (

BFZ, Financial) is a US-based closed-end management investment company. The company, which had its IPO on July 27, 2001, aims to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax by investing in municipal bonds. With a market cap of $307.461 million, BFZ operates as a single segment entity.1709539156566212608.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

As of October 4, 2023, BFZ's stock price stands at $10.09. According to GuruFocus's valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Score of 60/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio is -7.43%. In terms of financial health, BFZ has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 2/10, and a Growth Rank of 0/10.

Financial Health of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

BFZ's financial health is characterized by a Piotroski F-Score of 4 and an Altman Z score of 0.00, indicating financial instability. The company's cash to debt ratio stands at 9999.00, suggesting a strong liquidity position. However, the company's return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) are -9.92% and -6.07% respectively, indicating poor profitability.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

BFZ's stock momentum is characterized by a 5-day RSI of 3.13, a 9-day RSI of 8.29, and a 14-day RSI of 12.88. The stock's 6-month momentum index stands at -3.18, while the 12-month momentum index is 8.57. The stock's RSI 14-day rank is 87, and its 6-month momentum index rank is 964.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in BFZ is a strategic move that could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio performance. Despite BFZ's financial instability, its strong liquidity position and undervalued status present potential growth opportunities. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's poor profitability and growth ranks. This transaction underscores the importance of thorough analysis and strategic decision-making in portfolio management.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.