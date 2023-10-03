Saba Capital Management, L.P. Reduces Stake in Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust

October 3, 2023
Overview of the Transaction

On October 3, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, reduced its stake in Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH, Financial). The firm sold 4,203 shares at a trade price of $7.02, resulting in a trade change of -0.46. Despite this reduction, Saba Capital still holds a significant position in the company, with 908,783 shares, representing 9.98% of their portfolio.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm. The firm manages an equity portfolio worth $3.84 billion, spread across 624 stocks. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1709539595953111040.png

Insight into Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust (

CXH, Financial) is a diversified closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, with a secondary consideration for capital appreciation. The company invests a majority of its net assets in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. With a market capitalization of $62.952 million, the company's stock is currently priced at $6.91. However, the GF Value suggests a fair value of $13.80, indicating that the stock might be undervalued. The GF-Score of 58/100 suggests a poor future performance potential.1709539577422675968.png

Guru's Position in the Traded Stock

Despite the recent reduction,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) still holds a significant position in Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust. The 908,783 shares held by the firm represent 0.17% of their portfolio. This indicates the firm's continued confidence in the stock, despite its recent performance.

Performance and Financial Health of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has experienced a -1.57% change in price. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio stands at -3.89. The company's financial strength, as indicated by its balance sheet rank of 4/10 and profitability rank of 2/10, suggests room for improvement. The company's Piotroski F-Score of 3 further underscores this point.

Momentum of the Traded Stock

The stock's momentum, as indicated by its RSI 5 Day of 7.68, RSI 9 Day of 14.64, and RSI 14 Day of 22.24, suggests a bearish trend. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month and momentum index 12 - 1 month stand at 1.07 and 11.06, respectively, further reinforcing this trend.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in its stake in Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust is noteworthy. Despite the stock's underperformance and poor financial health indicators, the firm continues to hold a significant position in the company. This suggests that the firm sees potential in the stock, making it a point of interest for value investors. However, given the stock's current momentum and financial health, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.