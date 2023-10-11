Best Buy Co (BBY): A Hidden Gem in the Retail Industry?

An In-Depth Analysis of Its Market Value

2 hours ago
Best Buy Co Inc (

BBY, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 1.91%, although it has suffered a 3-month loss of -16.66%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.81, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article will delve into a comprehensive analysis of Best Buy Co's valuation, inviting readers to explore the financial intricacies of this retail giant.

Company Overview

Best Buy Co Inc is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the U.S., boasting consolidated fiscal 2023 sales of $46.3 billion. With approximately 8.5% share of the U.S. market and over 35% share of offline sales, Best Buy Co has a significant presence in the retail industry. The company's three largest categories include mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances. Despite the majority of sales generated in-store, recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have doubled the U.S. e-commerce channel from pre-pandemic levels.

1709577319888191488.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation method used to determine a stock's intrinsic value. It considers three key factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, an internal adjustment based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. This value represents the fair trading value of the stock, providing a benchmark for investors to assess whether a stock is overvalued or undervalued.

According to GuruFocus, the stock of Best Buy Co appears to be modestly undervalued. The current price of $68.9 per share is below the GF Value of $93.61, suggesting that the stock may provide higher future returns due to its relative undervaluation.

1709577301890433024.png

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is critical to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Best Buy Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, ranking lower than 61.9% of 1097 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its overall financial strength score is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial stability.

1709577340708716544.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability and growth are key factors in a company's valuation. Best Buy Co has been profitable 10 years over the past decade, with a revenue of $44.40 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.81 in the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 3.87% ranks better than 53.11% of 1111 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating strong profitability.

The company's growth is also noteworthy. Best Buy Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 64.18% of 1044 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 4.3% ranks lower than 58.36% of 891 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Best Buy Co's ROIC has been 14.19, surpassing its WACC of 8.99.

1709577358719057920.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Best Buy Co (

BBY, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth is commendable. For more detailed financial information about Best Buy Co, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

