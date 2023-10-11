Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY, Financial) has seen a daily loss of -3.46% and a 3-month gain of 5.78%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.89, many investors may wonder if the stock is modestly overvalued. In this analysis, we will explore the financials and market performance of Occidental Petroleum to answer this question.

Company Overview

Occidental Petroleum Corp is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. By the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Its net production averaged 1,159 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, with a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

With a current stock price of $60.3 per share and a market cap of $53.30 billion, Occidental Petroleum's stock appears to be modestly overvalued when compared to its GF Value of $49.43.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Considering these factors, Occidental Petroleum's stock appears to be modestly overvalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial strength. Occidental Petroleum's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.02, which is lower than 92.2% of 1026 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the financial strength of Occidental Petroleum is fair, with a score of 5 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Occidental Petroleum has been profitable for 6 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $31.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.89. Its operating margin is 29.55%, ranking better than 74.46% of 979 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Occidental Petroleum is fair, with a score of 7 out of 10.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Occidental Petroleum is 12.3%, which ranks better than 54.3% of 860 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 33.1%, ranking better than 71.31% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can help determine its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Occidental Petroleum's ROIC is 10.98, and its WACC is 10.29.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Occidental Petroleum appears to be modestly overvalued. While the company's financial condition and profitability are fair, its growth ranks better than 71.31% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. For more details about Occidental Petroleum stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

