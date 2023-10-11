Nike Inc ( NKE, Financial), the world's leading athletic footwear and apparel brand, has a significant presence in key categories including basketball, running, and football (soccer). With brands like Nike, Jordan, and Converse under its umbrella, the company sells its products globally through various channels, including company-owned stores, franchised stores, third-party retailers, and e-commerce platforms. Nike Inc (NKE) was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

As of the most recent data, Nike Inc ( NKE, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 1.53 billion. Institutional ownership stands at 696.32 million shares, making up 45.51% of the total shares. Insiders, on the other hand, hold 21.17 million shares, accounting for 1.38% of the total share count.

A Snapshot of Nike Inc's Recent Performance

Nike Inc ( NKE, Financial) experienced a decline of about 6.64% in its stock value over the past week. However, as of October 04, 2023, the stock rose by 0.7%, contrasting with its three-month return of -12.31%. The company's market cap dropped to $155.61 billion in the most recent quarter from $161.26 billion in the preceding one, sparking keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The institutional ownership history of Nike Inc provides insights into the trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of August 31, 2023, Nike Inc's institutional ownership level is 45.51%, down from 45.88% as of May 31, 2023, and from 61.45% a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning shares of Nike Inc are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.62%, 0.02%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively. Recent institutional trading activity provides a clear picture of the market sentiment.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, Nike Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 17.5% per year, which is better than 64.88% of 857 companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 9.3%.

Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Nike Inc is 14.07% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 26.4% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Nike Inc's insider ownership is approximately 1.38% as of August 31, 2023, compared to insider ownership of 1.25% from a year ago. This reflects the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Nike Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

