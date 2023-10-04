Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Reports Record Q1 2024 Net Revenue of $177 Million

Company's diverse business model and strategic acquisitions drive 15% YoY growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Record Q1 net revenue of $177 million, marking a 15% growth YoY.
  • Increased #1 Cannabis Market Share Position in Canada to 13.4%.
  • Canadian Cannabis Revenue grew by 16.5% and International Cannabis Revenue by 37%.
  • Acquisition of Eight Craft Beer and Beverage Brands, making Tilray the 5th largest U.S. Craft Beer Brewer.

Released on October 4, 2023, Tilray Brands Inc (

TLRY, Financial) announced its Q1 2024 financial results, showcasing a record net revenue of $177 million. This represents a 15% growth year over year (YoY), driven by strategic diversification and acquisitions.

Financial Performance Highlights

Net revenue for the first quarter increased by 15% to $177 million compared to $153 million in the prior year quarter. The gross profit was $44 million, while the adjusted gross profit was $49 million. The gross margin was 25%, while the adjusted gross margin declined to 28% from 32% in the prior year quarter.

Cannabis net revenue increased by 20% to $70 million in the first quarter compared to $59 million in the prior year quarter. Beverage alcohol net revenue increased by 17% to $24 million in the first quarter from $21 million in the prior year quarter. Distribution net revenue increased by 14% to $69 million in the first quarter compared to $61 million in the prior year quarter.

The net loss narrowed to $56 million in the first quarter compared to a net loss of $66 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million in the first quarter compared to $13.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Strategic Acquisitions and Market Position

Tilray Brands Inc (

TLRY, Financial) has strategically diversified its company globally over the past several years. As a result, Tilray is now ideally positioned to capture a wide range of opportunities across multiple industries driving value through organic and acquisitive revenue growth, operating efficiencies, and improved margins and profitability. Since the beginning of FY 2024, Tilray has closed on three transactions: HEXO Corp. in June, Truss Beverage Co. in August, and the acquisition of eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch earlier this week.

Looking Forward

For its fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, the Company is reiterating its adjusted EBITDA target of $68 million to $78 million representing growth of 11% to 27% as compared to fiscal year 2023. In addition, the Company expects to generate positive adjusted free cash flow.

With its diverse business model and strategic acquisitions, Tilray Brands Inc (

TLRY, Financial) continues to solidify its position as a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.