MPC, Financial) saw a daily loss of 4.94%, but a 3-month gain of 21.02%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 27.56, the question arises: Is this stock fairly valued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Marathon Petroleum (MPC), providing valuable insights into the company's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Marathon Petroleum, an independent refiner, operates 13 refineries across the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States, with a total throughput capacity of 2.9 million barrels per day. It also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX. With a stock price of $139.99 and a GF Value of $134.87, Marathon Petroleum (

MPC, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, warranting a detailed exploration of its intrinsic value.

1709591779289858048.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is likely overvalued, indicating poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it could be undervalued, signaling potentially high future returns.

Marathon Petroleum (

MPC, Financial), with a market cap of $56 billion, appears to be fairly valued at its current price of $139.99 per share. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1709591751330627584.png

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must examine a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Marathon Petroleum's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.4 ranks worse than 55.17% of 1026 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is considered fair.

1709591803767816192.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Marathon Petroleum, with an operating margin of 10.44%, ranks better than 53.93% of 979 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. With a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, Marathon Petroleum's profitability is considered fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Marathon Petroleum is 27.1%, ranking better than 80.35% of 860 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 60.9%, ranking better than 88.01% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another measure of a company's profitability is the comparison of its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). For the past 12 months, Marathon Petroleum's ROIC is 21.62, and its WACC is 8.72, indicating a healthy profitability.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Marathon Petroleum (

MPC, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, and its growth ranks better than 88.01% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. For a more detailed financial analysis of Marathon Petroleum, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

