Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Successful Completion of 2023 Field Program and Increased Cash and Term Deposits to $130 Million

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Novagold Resources Inc (NG) successfully completed its 2023 field program, positioning the Donlin Gold Project for the next phase of development.
  • The company increased its cash and term deposits to $130 million, including the receipt of a $25 million note payment from Newmont in July 2023.
  • Novagold reported a net loss of $11.07 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease from the net loss of $16.12 million in the same period of 2022.
  • The company's total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $9.22 million, down from $14.28 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Novagold Resources Inc (

NG, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 financial results on October 3, 2023. The company reported a successful completion of its 2023 field program, positioning the Donlin Gold Project for the next phase of development. Novagold also increased its cash and term deposits to $130 million, including the receipt of a $25 million note payment from Newmont in July 2023.

Financial Highlights

Novagold reported a net loss of $11.07 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease from the net loss of $16.12 million in the same period of 2022. The company's total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $9.22 million, down from $14.28 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net loss and operating expenses was primarily due to lower field expenses at Donlin Gold and increased interest income on cash and term deposits.

Donlin Gold Project

Novagold's Donlin Gold project, which the company owns equally with Barrick, is a Tier One gold development project. The project boasts approximately 39 million ounces of gold with an impressive grade for an open pit project of 2.24 grams per tonne in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources including Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, and a projected mine life over 27 years. The project is located on private land designated by law for mining in Alaska, making it an extremely appealing investment for those seeking peace of mind.

Community Engagement and Social Responsibility

Novagold places a strong emphasis on community and social responsibility. The company's efforts are concentrated on education, community well-being, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship. During the third quarter, a diverse array of projects and activities took place that built on Novagold's longstanding engagement. These included fisheries studies, conservation initiatives, cultural preservation activities, and targeted grants.

Outlook

Novagold's anticipated expenditures in fiscal year 2023 are approximately $32 million, including $18 million to fund its share of the Donlin Gold project, $13 million for corporate general and administrative costs, and $1 million for working capital and other items. The company's main objectives include continuing to advance the Donlin Gold project toward a construction decision, maintaining support for Donlin Gold among the project’s stakeholders, promoting a strong health and safety, sustainability, and environmental culture, maintaining a favorable reputation of Novagold, and preserving a healthy balance sheet.

