Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Reports Q1 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: A Mixed Bag of Results

Despite a drop in net sales, the company sees a rise in specialty egg prices and a decrease in feed costs

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) reported Q1 fiscal 2024 net sales of $459.3 million, down from $658.3 million in the same period last year.
  • The company posted a net income of $926,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share.
  • Specialty egg prices increased by 8.4% quarter-over-quarter.
  • A cash dividend of $294,000, or $0.006 per share, was announced in line with the company's established dividend policy.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (

CALM, Financial), the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States, released its first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings report on October 3, 2023. The report reflects the dynamic market conditions the company is navigating, with a notable decrease in net sales compared to the same period last year.

Company Performance and Challenges

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (

CALM, Financial) reported a decrease in net sales for Q1 fiscal 2024, down to $459.3 million from $658.3 million in the same period last year. The company attributed this decline to a decrease in the net average selling price for conventional eggs, partially offset by an increase in the net average selling price for specialty eggs. Despite the drop in sales, the company managed to post a net income of $926,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share.

Financial Highlights

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (

CALM, Financial) reported a decrease in net sales for Q1 fiscal 2024, down to $459.3 million from $658.3 million in the same period last year. The company attributed this decline to a decrease in the net average selling price for conventional eggs, partially offset by an increase in the net average selling price for specialty eggs. Despite the drop in sales, the company managed to post a net income of $926,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share.

Key Details from Financial Statements

According to the company's income statement, the decrease in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was primarily due to the decrease in the net average selling price for conventional eggs, partially offset by the increase in the net average selling price for specialty eggs. The company reported an operating loss of $6.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with operating income of $163.9 million for the prior-year quarter.

From the balance sheet, as of September 2, 2023, the company had cash and short-term investments worth $609,962, and total assets amounting to $1,900,367. The company's total liabilities and stockholders' equity also stood at $1,900,367.

Looking Ahead

Despite the mixed results, Cal-Maine Foods Inc (

CALM, Financial) remains optimistic about the future. The company is looking forward to expanding its market reach through organic growth initiatives and selective acquisitions. The company also plans to continue focusing on offering customers a wide range of quality choices in shell eggs and egg products, with a favorable product mix in line with changing consumer demand trends.

Dividend Payment

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Cal-Maine Foods will pay a cash dividend of approximately $0.006 per share to holders of its common and Class A common stock, in line with the company's variable dividend policy.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.