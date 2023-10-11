October Members Engagement Meeting Recap

GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to discuss new features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

To start, he showed off the new filings tab within the Summary page. Using Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) as an example, Tian showed users how they can view the different types of available SEC filings for each company. While the website also offers other ways to view this data, the new tab proves to be a more user-friendly method.

Tian then looked at the new customized series options within the Interactive Chart, which was introduced last month.

He also explored some new metrics that were added to the 30-Year Financial tab, including the cyclically adjusted price-book and price-sales ratios, as well as the new Screener option within the Excel Add-In.

He also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like historical data trends, the portfolio feature and the discounted cash flow calculator.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!