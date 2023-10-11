PPG Industries Inc ( PPG, Financial) observed a daily gain of 3.55%, despite a 3-month loss of 10.31%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.57. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into the valuation analysis of PPG Industries, providing a comprehensive overview of its financial health and growth prospects.

A Snapshot of PPG Industries

PPG Industries, a global producer of coatings, is the world's largest producer of coatings following the acquisition of selected Akzo Nobel assets. Its products cater to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. With a significant global footprint, PPG Industries garners less than half of its sales from North America in recent years. The company is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

PPG Industries' stock price currently stands at $133.22, while its GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is at $155.5. This comparison suggests that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, an internal adjustment factor based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance.

The stock of PPG Industries ( PPG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $133.22 per share, PPG Industries stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued.

Because PPG Industries is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

PPG Industries' Financial Strength

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. PPG Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which is worse than 82.22% of 1502 companies in the Chemicals industry. The overall financial strength of PPG Industries is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of PPG Industries is fair.

Profitability and Growth of PPG Industries

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. PPG Industries has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $17.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.57. Its operating margin of 10.63% is better than 67.65% of 1521 companies in the Chemicals industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks PPG Industries's profitability as strong.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. PPG Industries's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 64.5% of 1448 companies in the Chemicals industry. PPG Industries's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.9%, which ranks worse than 74.42% of 1337 companies in the Chemicals industry.

ROIC vs WACC Comparison

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, PPG Industries's return on invested capital is 9.29, and its cost of capital is 9.8.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of PPG Industries ( PPG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 74.42% of 1337 companies in the Chemicals industry. To learn more about PPG Industries stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

