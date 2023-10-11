Is PPG Industries (PPG) a Hidden Bargain? An In-Depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on Its Valuation

Discover the intrinsic value of PPG Industries with GuruFocus's comprehensive financial analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PPG Industries Inc (

PPG, Financial) observed a daily gain of 3.55%, despite a 3-month loss of 10.31%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.57. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into the valuation analysis of PPG Industries, providing a comprehensive overview of its financial health and growth prospects.

A Snapshot of PPG Industries

PPG Industries, a global producer of coatings, is the world's largest producer of coatings following the acquisition of selected Akzo Nobel assets. Its products cater to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. With a significant global footprint, PPG Industries garners less than half of its sales from North America in recent years. The company is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

PPG Industries' stock price currently stands at $133.22, while its GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is at $155.5. This comparison suggests that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1709697474572058624.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, an internal adjustment factor based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance.

The stock of PPG Industries (

PPG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $133.22 per share, PPG Industries stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued.

Because PPG Industries is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1709697446356975616.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

PPG Industries' Financial Strength

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. PPG Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which is worse than 82.22% of 1502 companies in the Chemicals industry. The overall financial strength of PPG Industries is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of PPG Industries is fair.

1709697503252709376.png

Profitability and Growth of PPG Industries

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. PPG Industries has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $17.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.57. Its operating margin of 10.63% is better than 67.65% of 1521 companies in the Chemicals industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks PPG Industries's profitability as strong.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. PPG Industries's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 64.5% of 1448 companies in the Chemicals industry. PPG Industries's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.9%, which ranks worse than 74.42% of 1337 companies in the Chemicals industry.

ROIC vs WACC Comparison

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, PPG Industries's return on invested capital is 9.29, and its cost of capital is 9.8.

1709697523699941376.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of PPG Industries (

PPG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 74.42% of 1337 companies in the Chemicals industry. To learn more about PPG Industries stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.