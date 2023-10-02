Insider Sell: Pad Chivukula Sells 5,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc

On October 2, 2023, Pad Chivukula, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (

ARCT, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 85,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases and vaccines. The company uses its proprietary LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery system for the delivery of mRNA medicines and has partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider transactions. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 11 insider sells in total for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

The trend of insider transactions suggests a cautious sentiment among the company's insiders. The insider's recent sell could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, which may impact the stock's price.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc were trading for $25.61 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $669.485 million. The price-earnings ratio is 8.40, which is lower than the industry median of 31.29 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The company's GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, stands at $415.42. With a price of $25.61, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.06. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares, coupled with the company's valuation and insider transaction trends, suggests a cautious outlook for the company's stock. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

