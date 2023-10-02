Insider Sell: EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra Inc

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 2, 2023, Johanna Roberts, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Penumbra Inc (

PEN, Financial), sold 600 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen her sell a total of 7,800 shares.

Penumbra Inc is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical devices addressing challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs across two major markets, neuro and vascular. They aim to provide healthcare professionals with products that enable them to deliver high-quality patient care and improve patient outcomes.

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when the company's shares were trading at $237.82 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $8.88 billion. This transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, with 34 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys.

1709750705184571392.png

The insider's selling trend is noteworthy, especially considering the company's valuation. Penumbra Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 312.23, significantly higher than the industry median of 27.84. Despite this, the company's historical median price-earnings ratio is lower, suggesting a potential overvaluation.

However, when looking at the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, it appears that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value of $336.55. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1709750720984514560.png

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs or a belief that the company's stock is currently overvalued. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Investors should consider the broader context of the company's performance, valuation, and market conditions before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, while the insider's selling activity may raise some eyebrows, the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status according to its GF Value suggest that Penumbra Inc remains a solid investment opportunity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.