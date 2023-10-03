STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

53 minutes ago
On October 3, 2023,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 942 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, executed at a trade price of $36.75 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in SFBC to 380,075 shares. This acquisition represents a 14.79% stake in SFBC, making it a significant part of STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. However, the trade impact on the portfolio is currently not applicable.

Profile of STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages an equity portfolio worth $173 million, spread across 53 stocks. Its top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. 1709750662687883264.png

Overview of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (

SFBC, Financial), a USA-based company, operates as a holding company for Sound Community Bank. The bank provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. Since its IPO on August 24, 2012, SFBC has seen a 265.35% increase in its stock price. As of October 5, 2023, the company has a market cap of $94.863 million and its stock is trading at $36.9. According to GuruFocus, SFBC is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $45.06 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.82. The company's GF Score is 81/100, indicating good outperformance potential. 1709750642144182272.png

Financial Health and Performance of SFBC

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 4/10 and a Profitability Rank of 7/10. The company's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating a strong growth trajectory. SFBC's cash to debt ratio is 1.30, ranking it 686th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 10.87 and 1.07 respectively, ranking it 701st and 625th in the industry.

Momentum and Predictability of SFBC

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 36.81, 39.57, and 42.26 respectively. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 0.80, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is -7.26. However, the company's predictability rank is currently not applicable.

Growth of SFBC Over the Years

Over the past three years, SFBC has seen a revenue growth of 8.30% and an earnings growth of 9.20%. However, the company's EBITDA growth over the same period is not applicable. Despite a year-to-date price change ratio of -6.04%, the company's stock price has gained 0.41% since the transaction.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of SFBC shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Given SFBC's strong growth trajectory, good outperformance potential, and modest undervaluation, this transaction could potentially enhance the performance of STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. However, investors should also consider the company's financial health, momentum, and predictability before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
