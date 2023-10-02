Insider Sell: Dana Wagner Sells 4,445 Shares of Twilio Inc

On October 2, 2023, Dana Wagner, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Twilio Inc (

TWLO, Financial), sold 4,445 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 35,251 shares and purchased none.

Dana Wagner is a key figure at Twilio Inc, a leading cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications. The company's solutions include programmable communications cloud, super network, and business model for innovators. Twilio's reach extends to customers in a range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and transportation.

The sale by the insider comes at a time when the stock is trading at $58.6 per share, giving the company a market cap of $10.19 billion. This transaction is part of a broader trend at Twilio Inc, which has seen 2 insider buys and 38 insider sells over the past year.

1709750786465988608.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions at Twilio Inc. The high number of insider sells compared to buys could be a signal to investors to exercise caution. However, it's important to note that insider selling doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc's stock appears to be a possible value trap according to its GuruFocus Value. With a price of $58.6 and a GuruFocus Value of $253.51, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.23.

1709750802924437504.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be undervalued, but investors should think twice before buying due to the potential risk of a value trap.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by Dana Wagner, along with the overall trend of insider sells at Twilio Inc, may raise some concerns for potential investors. However, the company's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be undervalued. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

