On October 2, 2023, President Joshua Isner of Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON, Financial) sold 29,699 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 73,963 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases during the same period.

Joshua Isner is a key figure at Axon Enterprise Inc, serving as the company's President. His role involves overseeing the company's strategic direction and ensuring its continued growth and success. His recent sell-off of shares may raise questions among investors about the company's future prospects.

Axon Enterprise Inc is a leading provider of law enforcement and public safety solutions. The company's product portfolio includes body cameras, cloud-based evidence management software, and less-lethal weapons such as TASERs. Axon's mission is to protect life and empower communities through technology and innovation.

The insider's recent sell-off comes amidst a broader trend of insider selling at Axon Enterprise Inc. Over the past year, there have been 29 insider sells and only 4 insider buys. This trend may suggest that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc were trading at $196.37, giving the company a market cap of $14.55 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 145.23, significantly higher than the industry median of 32.84 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the high price-earnings ratio, Axon Enterprise Inc appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $230.45. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.85, suggesting that it may still be a good buy for investors.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Despite the insider's recent sell-off, the stock's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value may make it an attractive investment opportunity.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise questions about Axon Enterprise Inc's future prospects, the company's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value suggests that it may still be a good buy for investors. However, investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.