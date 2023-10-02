Sciences Roivant, Director and 10% Owner, Buys 1,526,316 Shares of Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 2, 2023, Sciences Roivant, a Director and 10% Owner of Immunovant Inc (

IMVT, Financial), purchased 1,526,316 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

But who is Sciences Roivant? Sciences Roivant is a significant stakeholder in Immunovant Inc, holding a directorial position and owning 10% of the company. This gives the insider a unique perspective on the company's operations and future prospects.

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the neonatal Fc receptor, which is being studied in multiple indications.

Over the past year, Sciences Roivant has purchased a total of 1,942,983 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 1,526,316 shares is a significant addition to the insider's holdings, demonstrating a strong belief in the company's future.

1709810688483917824.png

The insider transaction history for Immunovant Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, with 27 insider sells over the same timeframe. Despite the higher number of sells, the insider's recent purchase is a positive sign for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Immunovant Inc were trading for $38 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $4.89 billion. The insider's purchase at this price point suggests a belief that the stock is undervalued and has potential for growth.

Insider buying is often seen as a positive sign as insiders have unique insights into the company's operations and future prospects. The insider's recent purchase of 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant Inc is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future.

However, it's important for investors to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and other insider trading activities. While the insider's recent purchase is a positive sign, it's just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a company's investment potential.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant Inc is a positive sign for the company. However, investors should consider other factors and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.