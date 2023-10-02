On October 2, 2023, Mark Mondello, the Executive Chairman of Jabil Inc ( JBL, Financial), sold 60,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 60,000 shares and purchased none.

Mark Mondello has been with Jabil Inc for over two decades, serving in various leadership roles before becoming the Executive Chairman. His deep understanding of the company and its operations makes his stock transactions particularly noteworthy for investors.

Jabil Inc is a leading provider of manufacturing services for a wide range of industries. The company offers comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. With a market cap of $17.04 billion, Jabil Inc is a significant player in its industry.

The insider transaction history for Jabil Inc shows a clear trend. Over the past year, there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company see its current stock price as overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Jabil Inc were trading for $127.56 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 21.71, which is higher than both the industry median of 21.5 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Furthermore, with a GuruFocus Value of $77.72, Jabil Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider, along with the company's high price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, may suggest that Jabil Inc's stock is currently overvalued. Investors should consider these factors when making their investment decisions.