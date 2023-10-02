Executive Chairman Mark Mondello Sells 60,000 Shares of Jabil Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 2, 2023, Mark Mondello, the Executive Chairman of Jabil Inc (

JBL, Financial), sold 60,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 60,000 shares and purchased none.

Mark Mondello has been with Jabil Inc for over two decades, serving in various leadership roles before becoming the Executive Chairman. His deep understanding of the company and its operations makes his stock transactions particularly noteworthy for investors.

Jabil Inc is a leading provider of manufacturing services for a wide range of industries. The company offers comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. With a market cap of $17.04 billion, Jabil Inc is a significant player in its industry.

The insider transaction history for Jabil Inc shows a clear trend. Over the past year, there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company see its current stock price as overvalued.

1709810686860722176.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Jabil Inc were trading for $127.56 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 21.71, which is higher than both the industry median of 21.5 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Furthermore, with a GuruFocus Value of $77.72, Jabil Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1709810717055516672.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider, along with the company's high price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, may suggest that Jabil Inc's stock is currently overvalued. Investors should consider these factors when making their investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.