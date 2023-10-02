On October 2, 2023, Bradley Campbell, President & CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc ( FOLD, Financial), sold 11,700 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Bradley Campbell has been with Amicus Therapeutics Inc for several years, leading the company in its mission to deliver groundbreaking new medicines for rare metabolic diseases. Under his leadership, the company has made significant strides in its research and development efforts, bringing hope to patients and families affected by these conditions.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With a robust pipeline of potential new therapies, the company is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families.

Over the past year, Bradley Campbell has sold a total of 175,848 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history for Amicus Therapeutics Inc, which shows zero insider buys and 45 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is often closely watched by investors. In the case of Amicus Therapeutics Inc, the stock was trading at $11.24 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell. This gives the company a market cap of $3.136 billion.

When comparing the stock's price to its GuruFocus Value of $12.98, we find a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's sell-off may raise some eyebrows, it's important to remember that insider transactions can be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies. Therefore, while it's crucial to monitor these transactions, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own thorough research and consider a variety of factors before making investment decisions. This includes, but is not limited to, a company's financial health, market position, growth prospects, and the overall economic landscape.