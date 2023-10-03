Insider Sell: Tim Mccauley Sells 6000 Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 3, 2023, Tim Mccauley, the Chief Accounting Officer of The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (

CHEF, Financial), sold 6000 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

But who is Tim Mccauley? Mccauley is the Chief Accounting Officer of The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company is known for its deep product portfolio, including over 55,000 stock-keeping units, comprising imported and domestic specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. The Chefs' Warehouse Inc also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broad-line food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Over the past year, the insider has sold 6000 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This recent sell-off by Mccauley is the only insider sell in the past year, while there have been four insider buys during the same period. This could indicate a shift in the insider's perspective on the company's future performance.

1709810686755864576.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of The Chefs' Warehouse Inc were trading for $20.24 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $792.917 million. The price-earnings ratio is 37.72, which is higher than the industry median of 16.95 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers but undervalued based on its own historical standards.

1709810718414471168.png

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is significantly undervalued. With a price of $20.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $48.52, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by the insider could be a personal decision or based on the insider's assessment of the company's future prospects. However, based on the GuruFocus Value, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued, suggesting potential upside for investors. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.