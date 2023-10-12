Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Acquires Additional Shares in Funko Inc.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., a London-based investment firm, recently expanded its stake in Funko Inc., a leading pop culture consumer products company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both entities, and the potential implications of this investment.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 3, 2023, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. adding 6,832,901 shares of Funko Inc. to its portfolio. This addition had a 0.02% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased the firm's holdings in Funko Inc. to 13.19%. Following the transaction, Funko Inc. now represents 34.86% of the firm's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $7.25 each.

Profile of Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is a prominent investment firm based in London. The firm's portfolio primarily consists of four stocks: Funko Inc.(

FNKO, Financial), Stitch Fix Inc(SFIX, Financial), Open Lending Corp(LPRO, Financial), and Hagerty Inc(HGTY, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $142 million, with a significant focus on the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors. 1709841321868394496.png

Overview of Funko Inc.

Funko Inc., based in the USA, is a renowned pop culture consumer products company. The company, which went public on November 2, 2017, creates unique and fun products that allow customers to express their affinity for their favorite movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. Funko Inc. has a market capitalization of $371.932 million and a current stock price of $7.18. However, the company's GF Valuation suggests it might be a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice before investing. 1709841303077912576.png

Analysis of Funko Inc.'s Financial Performance

Funko Inc.'s financial performance is evaluated using several metrics. The company's GF Score is 66/100, indicating a fair future performance potential. Its Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are 6/10 and 7/10, respectively.

Comparison with the Largest Guru Holder of Funko Inc.

The largest guru holder of Funko Inc. is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. A comparison of the share percentage held by the largest guru holder and Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. will be provided once the data is available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Funko Inc. is a significant move that further solidifies its position in the company. While Funko Inc.'s GF Valuation suggests caution, the firm's investment could potentially yield substantial returns given the company's fair GF Score and growth potential. However, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.