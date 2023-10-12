Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in Duolingo Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Duolingo Inc. The transaction, which took place on October 2, 2023, saw the firm offload 9,974 shares at a price of $168.13 per share. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the investment philosophy of Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), and the financial health and performance of Duolingo Inc.

About Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based at 5425 Wisconsin Avenue Suite #802, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. The firm manages a portfolio of 50 stocks, with a total equity of $11.4 billion. Its top holdings include FirstService Corp (FSV, Financial), Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial), Roper Technologies Inc (ROP, Financial), and Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are technology and healthcare. 1709841301677015040.png

Transaction Overview

The transaction saw

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its stake in Duolingo Inc by 0.26%, impacting the firm's portfolio by -0.01%. Following the transaction, the firm holds 3,834,323 shares in Duolingo Inc, representing 5.66% of its portfolio and 9.23% of Duolingo Inc's total shares.

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Philosophy

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy is centered around identifying and investing in companies with durable competitive advantages and strong growth prospects. The firm's portfolio is diversified across various sectors, with a significant focus on technology and healthcare.

About Duolingo Inc

Duolingo Inc, a US-based technology company, is known for its mobile learning platform that enables users to learn various languages. The company's products, powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence, are designed to motivate learners and help them achieve their learning goals. Duolingo Inc's revenue streams include time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising, and the Duolingo English Test. The company, which went public on July 28, 2021, has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion. 1709841274187546624.png

Duolingo Inc's Financial Health and Performance

As of October 5, 2023, Duolingo Inc's financial health is rated 8/10 on the Financial Strength scale, while its Profitability Rank stands at 2/10. The company's Growth Rank is currently not applicable due to insufficient data. Duolingo Inc's Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation. The company's Altman Z score is 18.18, suggesting low bankruptcy risk.

Duolingo Inc's Stock Momentum and Industry Position

Duolingo Inc's stock momentum is currently not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's cash to debt ratio is 24.82, ranking 698th in the software industry. Duolingo Inc's return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) are -5.65 and -4.12, respectively, placing the company at 1667th and 1731st positions in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has slightly reduced its exposure to Duolingo Inc. Despite the reduction, Duolingo Inc remains a significant holding for the firm, representing 5.66% of its portfolio. The transaction's impact on Duolingo Inc's stock and Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio will be closely monitored in the coming months.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.