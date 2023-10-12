Unveiling the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A Comprehensive Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Future Prospects

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (

BMY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-05. As investors eagerly anticipate this upcoming payment, it's also crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Leveraging data from GuruFocus, we delve into Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Overview of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is a renowned pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. The firm is a leader in immuno-oncology, a key focus area. With nearly 70% of total sales derived from the U.S., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co relies heavily on the U.S. market compared to its peers.

1709871100747317248.png

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Dividend History

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has consistently paid dividends since 1985, distributed quarterly. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1987, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrat, a title bestowed upon companies that have increased their dividend annually for at least the past 36 years.

1709871122897436672.png

Dissecting Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.96% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.01%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 9.20%, decreasing to 7.20% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.40%. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co stock is approximately 5.61% today.

1709871144129003520.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

When evaluating the sustainability of a dividend, it's essential to consider the company's payout ratio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.60 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the company retains a significant portion of its earnings for future growth and unexpected downturns. The company's profitability rank of 8 out of 10 indicates good profitability prospects, with net profit reported in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics and Future Outlook

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a solid growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's robust revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 12.10% per year outperforms about 69.79% of global competitors, indicating a strong revenue model.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate of approximately 13.60% per year outperforms about 53.37% of global competitors, showcasing its ability to grow earnings, a critical factor for sustaining dividends in the long run.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co exhibits a commendable dividend performance backed by a consistent dividend payment record, promising growth rates, a sustainable payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics. These factors collectively indicate a bright future for the company's dividends, making it an attractive prospect for dividend-focused investors.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.