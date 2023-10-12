Unpacking Ferguson PLC's Dividend Performance and Prospects

Assessing the sustainability and growth of Ferguson PLC's dividends

Ferguson PLC ( FERG, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on 2023-11-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Ferguson PLCs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Company Overview: Ferguson PLC

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products primarily to repair, maintenance and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 37,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,700 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. In fiscal 2023, Ferguson derived 95% of its nearly $30 billion of sales in the U.S. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest industrial and construction distributor in North America. The firm sold its U.K. business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Ferguson PLC's Dividend History

Ferguson PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Understanding Ferguson PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Ferguson PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.55% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.04%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Ferguson PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 42.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 19.00% per year. And over the past decade, Ferguson PLC's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 11.80%.

Based on Ferguson PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Ferguson PLC stock as of today is approximately 6.09%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Ferguson PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.46.

Ferguson PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Ferguson PLC's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Peering into the Future: Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Ferguson PLC's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Ferguson PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Ferguson PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 13.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 71.63% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Ferguson PLC's earnings increased by approximately 29.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 67.54% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 24.60%, which outperforms than approximately 76.19% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Overall, Ferguson PLC's robust dividend growth, sustainable payout ratio, high profitability, and strong growth metrics make it a compelling choice for dividend-focused investors. While past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, these factors suggest that Ferguson PLC is well-positioned to continue its trend of consistent and growing dividend payments. However, investors should always conduct their due diligence and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.