An In-depth Analysis of AMEN Properties Inc's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Sustainability

AMEN Properties Inc ( AMEN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $10 per share, payable on 2023-10-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into AMEN Properties Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

A Brief Overview of AMEN Properties Inc

AMEN Properties Inc acquires investments in commercial real estate, natural gas properties, and other energy-related business properties. It derives revenue from oil and gas.

AMEN Properties Inc's Dividend History

AMEN Properties Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

AMEN Properties Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, AMEN Properties Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.95% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.95%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, AMEN Properties Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -20.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -9.00% per year. And over the past decade, AMEN Properties Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -5.90%.

Based on AMEN Properties Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of AMEN Properties Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.59%.

Payout Ratio and Profitability: Assessing Dividend Sustainability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-03-31, AMEN Properties Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

AMEN Properties Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks AMEN Properties Inc's profitability 4 out of 10 as of 2023-03-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. AMEN Properties Inc's growth rank of 4 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and AMEN Properties Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. AMEN Properties Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 14.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 59.02% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, AMEN Properties Inc's earnings increased by approximately 401.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 99.42% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While AMEN Properties Inc has a consistent dividend payment record, its negative dividend growth rate, low profitability rank, and poor growth prospects raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. However, the company's strong revenue model and exceptional EPS growth rate could potentially support its dividend payments in the future. Investors should closely monitor these factors before making investment decisions.

