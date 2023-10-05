Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Reports Strong Q1 2024 Results; Raises Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Net sales up by 48%, Income from operations surges by 106%

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) reports a 48% increase in net sales for Q1 2024, reaching $1,665.3 million.
  • Income from operations for the quarter rose by 106% to $323.3 million.
  • The company raises its earnings target for fiscal 2024, reflecting solid demand and pricing environment.
  • LW's recent acquisitions and strategic efforts position it for sustainable, profitable growth.

On October 5, 2023, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (

LW, Financial) released its first quarter fiscal 2024 results, showing robust sales and earnings growth. The company also raised its full-year earnings targets for fiscal 2024, reflecting its strong performance in the quarter and the current solid demand and pricing environment.

Financial Highlights

For Q1 2024, LW reported net sales of $1,665.3 million, marking a 48% increase year-over-year. The company's income from operations also saw a significant surge, growing by 106% to reach $323.3 million. However, net income and diluted EPS remained relatively flat, with a slight 1% increase in net income to $234.8 million and no change in diluted EPS at $1.60.

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income, which exclude certain items, saw growth rates of 104% and 111% respectively, reaching $329.9 million and $239.5 million. Adjusted diluted EPS also rose by 109% to $1.63, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 76% to $412.8 million.

Business Performance and Outlook

LW's strong performance in the quarter was driven by the carryover benefit of pricing actions initiated last year and an improved customer and product mix. The company's organic sales volumes were in line with expectations, and shipment trends improved as the quarter progressed.

Looking ahead, LW raised its earnings target for the year to reflect its performance in the quarter and the current solid demand and pricing environment. The company continues to expect the potato crop in its growing regions in North America to be in line with historical averages. It also believes that the overall crop in Europe has improved compared to earlier predictions due to better growing conditions.

With its recent acquisitions and strategic efforts to improve the capabilities and flexibility of its global production network and operations, LW believes that it is well-positioned to continue to serve its customers and drive sustainable, profitable growth over the long term.

Segment Highlights

In the North America segment, net sales increased by 19% to $1,135.4 million, and Segment Adjusted EBITDA rose by 64% to $379.4 million. In the International segment, net sales surged by 212% to $529.9 million, and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by 171% to $89.6 million.

Liquidity and Cash Flows

As of August 27, 2023, LW had $163.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, with no borrowings outstanding under its $1.0 billion U.S. revolving credit facility. Net cash provided by operating activities was $334.6 million, up $142.5 million versus the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher earnings.

Capital Returned to Shareholders

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, LW returned $40.8 million to shareholders through cash dividends and $100.0 million through share repurchases, with an aggregate of 992,365 shares repurchased at an average price per share of $100.77.

