Unveiling Euronav NV (EURN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth look at the valuation of Euronav NV (EURN), a leading player in the international maritime shipping industry.

37 minutes ago
Euronav NV (

EURN, Financial), a major player in the international maritime shipping and storage of crude oil and petroleum products, recorded a daily gain of 16.99%, and a 3-month gain of 18.76%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.92, the question arises: Is the stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Euronav NV (EURN). Read on for an insightful exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Euronav NV owns and operates a fleet of vessels for international maritime shipping and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company organizes itself into two segments: tankers and floating storage and offloading activities, or FSO. The tankers segment, which generates the majority of revenue, operates crude oil tankers on international markets. The FSO segment conducts floating production, floating storage, and offloading operations for crude oil and petroleum products.

The company's current stock price stands at $17.28, compared to its GF Value of $24.93. This discrepancy prompts a deeper examination of the company's valuation.

1709940314308870144.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from three key factors: historical multiples at which the stock has traded, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given its current price of $17.28 per share, Euronav NV stock appears to be significantly undervalued.

Because Euronav NV is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1709940293500928000.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully assess a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Euronav NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which ranks worse than 81.42% of 1028 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Euronav NV's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1709940333493616640.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Euronav NV has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.92. Its operating margin of 47.3% is better than 89.19% of 981 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Euronav NV's profitability as fair.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Euronav NV is 1.6%, which ranks worse than 67.99% of 859 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.4%, which ranks worse than 65.62% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Euronav NV's ROIC is 16.01 while its WACC came in at 4.97.

1709940351617204224.png

Conclusion

Overall, Euronav NV (

EURN, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 65.62% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Euronav NV stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
