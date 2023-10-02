Insider Sell: Director Alexander Moore Sells 21,900 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc

On October 2, 2023, Director Alexander Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (

PLTR, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 201,155 shares and made no purchases.

Alexander Moore is a key figure at Palantir Technologies Inc, serving as a Director. His recent sell-off of shares has sparked interest among investors and market analysts, prompting a closer look at the company's performance and insider trading trends.

Palantir Technologies Inc is a software company that specializes in big data analytics. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company is known for its two main software platforms, Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry. These platforms are used by government and commercial clients to analyze and interpret vast amounts of data.

The insider transaction history for Palantir Technologies Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 57 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be indicative of the insiders' sentiment about the company's future performance.

1709961673709715456.png

The stock was trading at $16.02 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell. This gives Palantir Technologies Inc a market cap of $33.39 billion. The price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03 suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

1709961697399144448.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a GF Value of $15.59, the stock appears to be fairly valued.

The relationship between insider sell/buy trends and the stock price can be complex. While a high number of insider sells could be seen as a negative signal, it's important to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and the insider's personal financial situation. In the case of Palantir Technologies Inc, despite the insider's sell-off, the stock remains fairly valued according to the GF Value.

Investors and market watchers will be keeping a close eye on Palantir Technologies Inc and any future insider trading activity. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
