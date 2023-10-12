Accenture PLC ( ACN, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $306.31, Accenture PLC has witnessed a daily loss of 1%, marked against a three-month change of -0.79%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Accenture PLC is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Accenture PLC has been assigned the following ranks:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and a slightly lower rank in GF Value, GuruFocus assigned Accenture PLC the GF Score of 98 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Accenture PLC Business

Accenture PLC is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries. With a market cap of $192.67 billion and sales of $64.11 billion, Accenture PLC has an operating margin of 13.74%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Accenture PLC's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Accenture PLC stands impressively at 185.37, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 6.66, Accenture PLC exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.05, Accenture PLC's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Accenture PLC's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Furthermore, Accenture's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2019: 30.81; 2020: 31.53; 2021: 32.38; 2022: 31.99; 2023: 32.34; . This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Accenture PLC's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. Accenture PLC's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Accenture PLC demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 13.6%, which outperforms better than 62.9% of 2399 companies in the Software industry. Moreover, Accenture PLC has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 10.7, and the rate over the past five years is 13.1. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Given Accenture PLC's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis suggests that Accenture PLC is a promising investment opportunity for those seeking robust growth and financial stability. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen