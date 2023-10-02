Insider Sell: Sr. Vice President Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc

2 hours ago
On October 2, 2023, Paul Cunningham, the Senior Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc (

CDNS, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 6,250 shares and made no purchases.

Cadence Design Systems Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation software and hardware for companies that design and develop complex electronic products. The company's products are used to design and develop integrated circuits, hardware, and software that power a wide range of technologies, from smartphones to self-driving cars.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 61 insider sells and no insider buys for Cadence Design Systems Inc.

The above image shows the trend of insider trading activities. It is clear that the insider sells have been more frequent than buys, which could be a signal for investors to be cautious.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Cadence Design Systems Inc's shares were trading at $235.44, giving the company a market cap of $63.1 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 71.22, significantly higher than the industry median of 26.88 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, further supports this analysis. With a price of $235.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $210.04, Cadence Design Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider, coupled with the high price-earnings ratio and the GF Value, suggests that Cadence Design Systems Inc's stock might be overvalued. Investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making investment decisions.

