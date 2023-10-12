Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Q3 2023 Earnings: Steady Revenues and Strong DTC Growth

Company reports net revenues in line with prior year and 14% growth in Global DTC

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) reports Q3 2023 net revenues of $1.5 billion, consistent with the prior year.
  • DTC (Direct to Consumer) net revenues increased 14% on a reported basis, driven by growth in both company-operated mainline and outlet stores and e-commerce.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.02 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.28.
  • Company expects FY Adjusted Diluted EPS at the low end of previously guided $1.10-$1.20 range.

Levi Strauss & Co (

LEVI, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended August 27, 2023, on October 5, 2023. The company reported net revenues of $1.5 billion, in line with the prior year, and a 14% growth in Global DTC. The company's gross margin of 55.6% exceeded Q3 outlook.

Financial Highlights

Levi Strauss & Co (

LEVI, Financial) reported net revenues of $1.5 billion, consistent with the prior year on a reported basis and 2% lower on a constant-currency basis versus Q3 2022. DTC net revenues increased 14% on a reported basis and 13% on a constant-currency basis, driven by broad-based growth in both company-operated mainline and outlet stores and e-commerce. Revenues from e-commerce grew 19% on a reported basis and 18% on a constant-currency basis reflecting double-digit growth across all brands. As a percentage of third quarter net revenues, DTC comprised 40% of total net revenues.

Wholesale net revenues declined 8% on a reported basis and 10% on a constant-currency basis as growth in Asia and Latin America was offset by declines in North America and Europe.

Regional Performance

In the Americas, net revenues decreased 5% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant-currency basis. DTC net revenues increased 12% on a reported basis and 11% on a constant-currency basis driven by company-operated mainline and outlet stores and e-commerce. Wholesale net revenues decreased 12% on a reported basis and 14% on a constant-currency basis as softness in North America was partially offset by growth in Latin America.

In Europe, net revenues decreased 2% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant-currency basis. DTC net revenues increased 10% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant-currency basis, driven by company-operated mainline and outlet stores and e-commerce. Wholesale net revenues decreased 10% on a reported basis and 14% on a constant-currency basis, reflecting the cautious order environment among wholesale partners.

Asia net revenues increased 12% on a reported basis and 18% on a constant-currency basis, reflecting growth across almost all markets, including strong growth in China. DTC net revenues rose 15% on a reported basis and 23% on a constant-currency basis, driven by strength in company-operated mainline and outlet stores and e-commerce. Wholesale net revenues increased 8% on a reported basis and 13% on a constant-currency basis.

Balance Sheet Review

As of August 27, 2023, the company's cash and cash equivalents were $295 million, while total liquidity was approximately $1.1 billion. The company’s leverage ratio was 1.6 as compared to 1.1 at the end of Q3 2022. Total inventories increased 6% on a dollar basis.

Shareholder Returns

The company returned approximately $48 million to shareholders in the third quarter, in dividends representing $0.12 per share, in line with Q3 2022. The company did not repurchase any shares in the quarter. At quarter end, the company had $680 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization, which has no expiration date.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co (

LEVI, Financial) expects reported net revenues to be flat to up 1% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be on the low-end of the previously guided range of $1.10 to $1.20.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.