Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2024

Net Sales and Earnings Show Mixed Results Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) reported net sales of $12,481,000 for Q2 of the 2024 fiscal year, a decrease from the previous year's Q2 sales of $13,875,000.
  • Net earnings for Q2 2024 were $1,746,000, slightly lower than the $1,885,000 reported for Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $2,669,000, compared to $2,709,000 for Q2 2023.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share remained steady at $0.09 for both Q2 2024 and Q2 2023.

Released on October 5, 2023, Park Aerospace Corp (

PKE, Financial) reported its second quarter results for the 2024 fiscal year, which ended on August 27, 2023. The company's net sales for Q2 2024 were $12,481,000, a decrease from $13,875,000 in Q2 2023 and $15,551,000 in Q1 2024. Despite the decrease in net sales, the company's net earnings for the first six months of the current fiscal year were $3,600,000, slightly lower than the $3,795,000 reported for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Financial Highlights

Net earnings before special items for Q2 2024 were $1,746,000, compared to $1,885,000 for Q2 2023 and $2,407,000 for Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $2,669,000, slightly lower than the $2,709,000 reported for Q2 2023. However, the company's adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of the current fiscal year was $5,980,000, an increase from $5,513,000 for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Income Statement Analysis

Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q2 2024 were $0.09, consistent with the $0.09 reported for Q2 2023. However, basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.09 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.09 for Q2 2023 and $0.12 for Q1 2024. For the first six months of the current fiscal year, basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.18, compared to $0.19 for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of August 27, 2023, the company reported total assets of $128,619,000, a decrease from $159,333,000 reported on February 26, 2023. Total liabilities were $15,907,000, a significant decrease from $43,399,000. Shareholders' equity was $112,712,000, slightly lower than the $115,934,000 reported earlier in the year.

Company Overview and Outlook

Park Aerospace Corp (

PKE, Financial) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced composite materials used in the global aerospace markets. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company remains committed to delivering high-quality products and services to its customers. The company's financial results reflect its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.