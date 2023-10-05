Released on October 5, 2023, Park Aerospace Corp (PKE, Financial) reported its second quarter results for the 2024 fiscal year, which ended on August 27, 2023. The company's net sales for Q2 2024 were $12,481,000, a decrease from $13,875,000 in Q2 2023 and $15,551,000 in Q1 2024. Despite the decrease in net sales, the company's net earnings for the first six months of the current fiscal year were $3,600,000, slightly lower than the $3,795,000 reported for the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Financial Highlights
Net earnings before special items for Q2 2024 were $1,746,000, compared to $1,885,000 for Q2 2023 and $2,407,000 for Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $2,669,000, slightly lower than the $2,709,000 reported for Q2 2023. However, the company's adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of the current fiscal year was $5,980,000, an increase from $5,513,000 for the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Income Statement Analysis
Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q2 2024 were $0.09, consistent with the $0.09 reported for Q2 2023. However, basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.09 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.09 for Q2 2023 and $0.12 for Q1 2024. For the first six months of the current fiscal year, basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.18, compared to $0.19 for the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Balance Sheet Summary
As of August 27, 2023, the company reported total assets of $128,619,000, a decrease from $159,333,000 reported on February 26, 2023. Total liabilities were $15,907,000, a significant decrease from $43,399,000. Shareholders' equity was $112,712,000, slightly lower than the $115,934,000 reported earlier in the year.
Company Overview and Outlook
Park Aerospace Corp (PKE, Financial) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced composite materials used in the global aerospace markets. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company remains committed to delivering high-quality products and services to its customers. The company's financial results reflect its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment.