What moves stocks and bonds? We think understanding their key drivers can help investors navigate markets. Fisher Investments reviews how investors can use this information in working toward their financial goals.

Capital markets—where financial securities like stocks and bonds trade—behave similarly to other markets Fisher Investments reviews, such as for goods and services. Prices depend on supply and demand. Theory and evidence we observe show items in short supply and big demand command higher prices, whereas those in abundance and out of favour go for less. Hence, we think securities’ future supply and demand fundamentals provide insights into their price movements.

For capital markets, we find supply tends to change slowly. Large and sudden supply changes can affect returns in the near and medium term, but in Fisher Investments’ review, supply doesn’t often fluctuate as much in the short term. In our view, demand drives stock and bond prices more in the near term, and both asset classes have specific drivers.

Fisher Investments reviews how sentiment, economic and political fundamentals can affect stock drivers

In Fisher Investments’ reviews of stocks’ demand drivers, three broad factors are worth weighing: economics, politics and sentiment. We think investors buy stocks to own shares in companies’ profits. We find economic trends and cycles primarily sway earnings, but politics—like when legislatures change property rights or implement new regulations—can play a role, too.

Sentiment—how investors feel—is another swing factor, according to our analysis. Our research shows stocks move mostly on the gap between expectations and the eventual reality that results over the next 3 to 30 months or so—the period Fisher Investments reviews and believes investors can reasonably weigh various outcomes’ probabilities. Based on our historical studies, economic and political developments shape future earnings reality, establishing a baseline to assess corporations’ sales and profitability. Then, we find sentiment influences expectations about that reality—which stocks, as efficient discounters of widely known information, reflect in their prices, in Fisher Investments’ review.

Fisher Investments reviews the different factors that can affect bond drivers

Whilst bonds also move on some of these aforementioned factors, they also have their own demand drivers based on Fisher Investments’ reviews of underlying market fundamentals. Because bond prices move inversely to their yields, we have found interest rate changes impact bonds’ returns, all things considered equally. In our view, bond investors are primarily interested in the expected value of their holdings’ future payments. If interest rates fall, newly issued bonds don’t yield as much. That implies older bonds with higher payments are worth more. So, all else equal, investors would likely bid those prices up in response, which means an investor would pay more to buy the bond, lowering the effective yield they would earn, as Fisher Investments reviews. Meanwhile, as interest rates rise, the reverse occurs, in our experience.

Also notice long-term and short-term bonds’ relative sensitivity to interest rate moves. We find long-term bonds’ payment streams, which stretch out farther, are worth more when interest rates fall—and vice versa when rates rise, all things being equal. The key implication to us: Fisher Investments’ reviews of bond market dynamics show long-term bond prices typically swing much more than short-term bonds’ as interest rates move.

What then is interest rates’ biggest influence? Inflation—economy-wide price increases—in Fisher Investments’ review. We have witnessed inflation eroding bond payments’ purchasing power over their maturities’ length. However, because future inflation’s degree isn’t precisely knowable, shifts in inflation expectations tend to drive bonds’ movements according to our observations—and more so for longer-term bonds.

Lastly, in Fisher Investments’ review, debt issuers’ creditworthiness—their ability to meet financial obligations—plays a role in bond demand. What is the risk they fail to repay, or default? We think credit spreads—bonds’ yields over equivalent-maturity sovereign debt—reflect markets’ view of credit risks and are worth monitoring as a reference frame on bond markets.

How can investors apply this knowledge? – Fisher Investments reviews

Investors can apply this knowledge of stocks’ and bonds’ main drivers in challenging conventional investing wisdom. For example, a common misperception based on our coverage of financial markets is that stocks’ direction depends on bond yields. In Fisher Investments review, we find stock and bond markets incorporate widely available information near instantaneously. It seems unlikely to us one market misses something the other doesn’t. Then, too, in our experience, both stocks and bonds are subject to short-term volatility that defies any explanation, which is worth accounting for.

How these variables can affect markets, in Fisher Investments review

A given variable can affect different markets in a myriad of ways. Fisher Investments has reviewed financial commentators argue strong stock returns go along with strong economic growth. But that can also mean rising long rates—and falling bond prices. In Fisher Investments’ review – At other times – stocks and bonds may move concurrently, depending on what is affecting demand at the time. For instance, corporate bond returns can correlate with stock returns amidst strong earnings, as the likelihood of better-than-expected profits also implies lower default probabilities.

Monitoring stocks’ and bonds’ drivers and how they interact—or don’t—allows investors to proactively position portfolios based on conditions likely to affect them ahead, in Fisher Investments’ review.

Investing in stock markets involves the risk of loss and there is no guarantee that all or any capital invested will be repaid. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. International currency fluctuations may result in a higher or lower investment return. This document constitutes the general views of Fisher Investments and should not be regarded as personalized investment or tax advice or as a representation of its performance or that of its clients. No assurances are made that Fisher Investments will continue to hold these views, which may change at any time based on new information, analysis or reconsideration. In addition, no assurances are made regarding the accuracy of any forecast made herein. Not all past forecasts have been, nor future forecasts will be, as accurate as any contained herein.