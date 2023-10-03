Insider Sell: Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,200 Shares of F5 Inc

On October 3, 2023, Francois Locoh-donou, President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc (

FFIV, Financial), sold 2,200 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 26,110 shares and purchased none.

Francois Locoh-Donou has been with F5 Inc since 2017, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Ciena Corporation and other technology companies. Under his leadership, F5 Inc has continued to grow and innovate in the application services and software solutions sector.

F5 Inc is a global company that specializes in application services and application software. The company's products ensure that applications are always secure and perform the way they should—in any environment and on any device. F5's portfolio of automation, security, performance, and insight capabilities empowers its customers to create, secure, and operate adaptive applications that reduce costs, improve operations, and better protect users.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is worth noting as it could potentially signal the insider's sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, F5 Inc's shares were trading at $160.49, giving the company a market cap of $9.23 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.25, which is higher than both the industry median of 26.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell-off, F5 Inc's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $160.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $185.97, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still be a good investment opportunity. However, potential investors should always conduct their own thorough research and consider the company's overall financial health, market conditions, and other relevant factors before making an investment decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
