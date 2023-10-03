Insider Sell: Chief Services Officer Mark Anderson Sells 6,650 Shares of Model N Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 3, 2023, Mark, Anderson, the Chief Services Officer of Model N Inc (

MODN, Financial), sold 6,650 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Model N Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Model N Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies. Its software helps companies manage, analyze and optimize revenue activities, from pricing and contract creation through to settlements and compliance.

1710203273731899392.png

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,320 shares and purchased none. This trend is mirrored in the wider company, with 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period. This could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Model N Inc were trading at $23.83, giving the company a market cap of $906.747 million.

1710203299635920896.png

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is $39.91. This gives Model N Inc a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6, indicating that the stock may be undervalued. This is a surprising contrast to the insider selling activity, which typically suggests that insiders believe the stock is overpriced.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In this case, the GF Value suggests that despite the insider selling activity, Model N Inc may still be a good investment opportunity.

However, investors should be cautious. The discrepancy between the insider selling activity and the GF Value could indicate a possible value trap. Therefore, potential investors should think twice before investing in Model N Inc and conduct further research to understand the reasons behind the insider's selling activity.

In conclusion, while the insider selling activity at Model N Inc may raise some red flags, the GF Value suggests that the stock may still be undervalued. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.